Essential California: Will there be drug screening at Burning Man?

One quick thing to clarify before we go any further, as the festival is held in the Nevada desert and this is, of course, the Essential California newsletter: Even though Black Rock City is technically about 40 miles east of the California border, as the crow flies, I think it’s fair to say that Burning Man is (for better or worse) deeply California in every sense of the word — from its San Francisco roots (Burning Man began on Baker Beach in 1986) to the deep importance it has among Silicon Valley elites, to say nothing of the ethos of experimentation and artsy weirdness.