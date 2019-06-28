Essential California: The West Coast LGBTQ activism that predated Stonewall

Are you a civically minded member of the Modesto community? The Modesto Bee is seeking visiting editor applicants to serve a six-month term as a temporary member of the Bee’s editorial board, weighing in on editorial opinions and positions. The Bee’s opinions editor Garth Stapley told me that the paper has pulled visiting editors from the community for more than 20 years. “We’ve had teachers, we’ve had doctors, we’ve had lawyers, we’ve had beer salesmen,” he said. “There’s not a template for who we look at.” Modesto Bee