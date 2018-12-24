Today: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like ... Chaos

For 39 years, Andrew Lounsbury has had a job with lots of ups and downs — as an elevator operator at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego County. The hotel dates to 1888, and so does the elevator. But Lounsbury, 66, keeps things fresh, greeting guests by name and breaking out in stories and song. Before working the elevator, Lounsbury was a custodian. Then his mother saw a “help wanted” ad for the job he has now. “She said she wanted me to get out of the line of work I was in,” he recalled, “and I said that makes two of us.”