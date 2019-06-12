Today: Where Weed and Wine Meet

The little boy playing in the parking lot of a Seventh-day Adventist Church in Blythe was startled when three U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicles pulled in. But the agents weren’t there to round up people who were in the country illegally. They were dropping immigrants off. The scene that unfolded recently in this desert city about 100 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border exemplifies how the immigration crisis has spilled over into communities farther north, where nonprofits and local officials are tapped to provide care. “I don’t know how we can keep this up,” one Riverside County supervisor said. “This is a new phenomenon, and it’s an unfortunate situation we’re in.”