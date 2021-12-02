2021 Year In Review

From the Capitol riot to vaccines and climate change, a look at what dominated the news and conversation in 2021 as the world began to move past the pandemic.

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was bad. It may have set the stage for worse

Protesters gather in front of the Capital building on the second day of pro-Trump events
Lindsay Freitag sprays water on giants sequoias in the Trail of 100 Giants to extinguish heat in the massive trees.

The American West went through climate hell in 2021. But there’s still hope

Fontana, CA - February 02: Healthcare workers on the way to their stations at "super site" COVID-19, Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccination event established for a day by San Bernardino County health at Auto Club Speedway on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Fontana, CA.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

2021 tried to start on a unified note but soon fell to the pandemic’s contentious chorus

Times Investigations

FALLBROOK, CA—MAY 1, 2021—Tammy Martinez has had to learn to live without one of her legs after a doctor failed to notice he'd cut off circulation to her leg during an operation, causing the need to amputate her left leg. "He totally destroyed my life," she said. The spinal surgeon who operated on Tammy Martinez. is still practicing despite being indicted by the feds for $38 million in fraudulent billing of the state workers' comp fund. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Botched surgeries and death: How the California Medical Board keeps negligent doctors in business

Serious malpractice leading to the loss of limbs, paralysis and the deaths of patients wasn’t enough for the California Medical Board to stop these bad doctors from continuing to practice medicine.

More Coverage
A doctor was charged in a billion-dollar fraud scheme. But his license remains active
A California doctor was disciplined for DUIs. Now he’s accused of gross negligence
How to check your doctor’s track record
illustration of Golden Globes statues against a backdrop of money

Golden Globes voters in tumult: Members accuse Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. of self-dealing, ethical lapses

A Times investigation found the nonprofit HFPA regularly issues substantial payments to its own members in ways that some experts say could run afoul of Internal Revenue Service guidelines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA., DECEMBER 09, 2020— Signage and the front of KYW-TV Channel 3 studios/office building in Philadelphia. It's a boxy building looks there is signage over the door with the CBS "eye" and a CW logo — CBS-3 Eyewitness News Trucks parked out front. (Kirk McKoy / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

Inside CBS’ fraught investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny

A review of court filings, CBS’ internal communications and interviews with two dozen current and former station employees found many were troubled by the outcome of the investigation and questioned the company’s commitment to cleaning up its culture.
In this Feb. 28, 2017, photo, an F-15C Eagle from the California Air National Guard, 144th Fighter Wing, flies through the nicknamed Star Wars Canyon over Death Valley National Park, Calif. Military jets roaring over national parks have long drawn complaints from hikers and campers. But in California's Death Valley, the low-flying combat aircraft skillfully zipping between the craggy landscape has become a popular attraction in the 3.3 million acre park in the Mojave Desert, 260 miles east of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

California Guard members feared fighter jet would be ordered to frighten protesters

The air branch of the Guard was told to place an F-15C fighter jet on an alert status for a possible domestic mission, according to four Guard sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The Guard denies it.

Heat waves are far deadlier than we think. How California neglects this climate threat

Between 2010 and 2019, the hottest decade on record, California’s official data from death certificates attributed 599 deaths to heat exposure. A Times analysis found that the true toll is probably six times higher.
Illustration of talent agent wearing superhero cape with female silhouette

Top Hollywood talent agency accused of tolerating sexual harassment, misconduct

More than 30 former and current ICM employees said in interviews that the company tolerated a hostile work environment, where women and people of color were subjected to harassment, bullying and other inappropriate conduct.
With sheriff's deputies holding him in place, Alan Hostetter clings to a fence at the Pier Bowl parking lot on May 21, 2020, as part of a rally he organized to demonstrate against the fencing around the lot.
For Subscribers

Suburban radicals: Inside the resurgence of right-wing extremism in Orange County

Four members of Orange County’s resurgent far right spoke at a pro-Trump rally in Washington the day before the Capitol riots. Their violent rhetoric targets foes both real and imagined.

Special Projects

Remembering those we've lost

Tommy Lasorda, shown in 1990, won two World Series titles as manager of the Dodgers.

Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at age 93 of a heart attack

Actress Cloris Leachman photographed in her Los Angeles home.

Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actress and prolific TV star, dies at 94

FILE - In this May 15, 2012, file photo, retired California Supreme Court Justice Cruz Reynoso, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The Obama administration is aggressively pursuing lawsuits over minority voting rights in Texas and North Carolina, but the Justice Department has sat on evidence that the latest round of redistricting in Los Angeles County unfairly reduces the influence of Latino voters. "I support the Obama administration and the president, but frankly, Obama and the top people around him seem to be unaware on this issue. Obama is somewhat blind to the issues of Latinos," said Reynoso, who is also a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Reynoso said the administration seems more attuned to voting-rights complaints of African-Americans.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Cruz Reynoso, California’s first Latino state Supreme Court justice, dies at 90

Melvin Van Peebles

Melvin Van Peebles, who started a cinematic revolution with ‘Sweet Sweetback,’ dies at 89