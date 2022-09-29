President & Executive Director

Beyond Blindness

Angie Rowe leads Beyond Blindness, a nonprofit with the mission of empowering children with visual impairments and other disabilities to achieve their fullest potential. With 25 years in the nonprofit industry, she offers extensive leadership experience across multiple disciplines and has hands-on experience building stakeholder communities and organizational capacity, as well as experience in revenue, donor growth and community participation. This year, Beyond Blindness is celebrating its 60th year of service and has served more than 300 children with visual impairments as well as their families since its founding. Within the last two years, Rowe has expanded the organization’s vision to reflect the robust needs of children and their families. In 2020, she led the charge in crafting a strategic planning process. Today, the organization offers expanded services, including early intervention, education + enrichment and family support to children with visual impairments and their families.