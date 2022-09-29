(Andre Niesing)

President

City of Hope Orange County

Annette M. Walker, the visionary president of City of Hope Orange County, is transforming the delivery of cancer care in the community she has called home for more than 40 years. This summer she will open Orange County’s most advanced comprehensive cancer center and break ground on the O.C.'s only specialty cancer hospital, ushering in the next generation of research and treatment ready to cure and end cancer. By opening City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center in Irvine - the centerpiece of City of Hope’s $1 billion Orange County cancer campus - she is fulfilling a promise made four years ago to bring the most advanced cancer care to Orange County, home to 3.2 million people. Walker was specifically chosen to bring City of Hope’s cancer research and treatment to Orange County because of her future-focused thinking and her deep roots in the county.