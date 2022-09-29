Founder, President & Executive Director

The Pet Adoption Center of Orange County

April Josephson has been an animal welfare advocate for the past 27 years. She saw a need for an animal rescue and adoption facility in South County where residents would not have to travel as far to the main county shelter, originally in the city of Orange, to adopt a rescue pet. Using entrepreneurial vision, Josephson established a nonprofit organization and facility, The Pet Adoption Center of Orange County (PAC), in the city of Lake Forest. Operating now for five years, PAC has rescued and adopted 500 dogs and created partnerships and volunteer opportunities for approximately 1,000 individuals. PAC has a home-like atmosphere where rescue dogs are loved and cared for by caring volunteers. The nonprofit has become a well-respected facility, operating with little funding, running with 70 regular volunteers, established and led by the leadership of April Josephson.