Partner and Chair of Labor & Employment

Practice Group Tressler LLP

Bicvan Brown is an experienced employment attorney at Tressler LLP in Irvine. As chair of the firm’s national Labor and Employment Practice Group, Brown leads a large group of attorneys throughout the country. Aside from her work as a successful attorney, she is an active participant and leader of a wide range of local and national organizations. Brown is most known for her community activism for Asian Americans as a member of the Asian Business Association of Orange County, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and the Orange County Asian American Bar Association. As a proud Vietnamese American, she also serves on the Board of the Vietnamese American Bar Association of Southern California. In 2022, Brown was elected section leader of the Orange County Bar Association’s Labor & Employment Law Section, and she is chair of Tressler’s DE&I Committee, leading the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout the country.