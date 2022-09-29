Executive Director

Bo Glover started at the Environmental Nature Center as a volunteer back in 1991. One thing led to another, and he found himself in the position of executive director of the ENC, holding that position since 1995. In 2007, after successful fundraising, the ENC broke ground on an 8,500-square-foot Nature Center, which became the first building in Orange County to receive LEED Platinum certification. The sustainable learning center provides vital classroom and educational spaces while serving as an educational tool itself. In 2019, the ENC Nature Preschool welcomed students for the first time. Seventy-two children, ages 2 to 5, walked through the gates where they started their day exploring the grounds of the Nature Play Area. Under Glover’s leadership, the ENC had grown to become the community’s foremost authority on ecological responsibility, sustainable practices and environmental education.