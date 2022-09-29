Principal & Office Practice Leader

CannonDesign

Brandon Dekker is a principal for CannonDesign, a living-centered global design firm committed to empowering all people to flourish. He serves as the Irvine/San Diego office leader and has held a leadership role in the firm for more than a dozen years. Recognized for his charismatic and strategic approach to leadership, Dekker has played a significant role building CannonDesign into a full-service integrated solutions practice and securing some of the company’s most high-profile local projects. He’s helped his offices grow by 20% year over year since becoming the office practice leader in 2019. The leadership team Dekker has built believes in the vision of being sought after for great design and a mission to positively impact the lives of those around them as they continue to push innovation, creativity and thought leadership to further differentiate themselves in the market.