Senior Wealth Advisor

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors

At a young age, Brian Chang became passionate about financial services and decided he wanted to help immigrant families who were finding it difficult to establish their livelihoods in the U.S. by working as a liaison between the family households and investments. His career as a CFA began at Wealth Design working as a financial planner. Following that, he served as a portfolio manager at GPS Capital Management before working at Halbert Hargrove and later at Creative Planning as a private wealth manager. He earned his license as a Certified Financial Planner in 2015 before landing at Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2021 as a senior wealth advisor at the firm’s Orange County office. Chang maintains three goals that he tries to achieve daily - learning about every client’s unique situation; developing tailored strategies to help client journeys become successful; and providing clients with financial peace of mind.