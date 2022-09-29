CEO & Founder

BKM Capital Partners

Newport Beach-based BKM Capital Partners’ CEO Brian Malliet is a strong, dynamic and respected executive in the commercial real estate sector who exemplifies the type of leader who stepped up and persevered during one of the most challenging times facing the industry over the past two years. The vertically integrated institutional fund manager focuses exclusively on multi-use logistics and light industrial properties in the western U.S. As one of the only institutional fund managers in the multi-use logistics and light industrial sector, BKM is recognized as a pioneer, innovator and leader that’s influenced how investors view small- and medium-bay industrial assets. Malliet founded BKM in 2013 anchored on a strategy to build a specialized platform and assemble a portfolio of light industrial and logistics properties. He recognized an opportunity to build value within a less heralded segment of the industrial market.