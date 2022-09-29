Burton L. Eisenberg

Executive Medical Director

Hoag Family Cancer Institute

Burton Eisenberg, M.D., has spent his career dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients. Since 2013, he has served as executive medical director of Hoag Family Cancer Institute and is the Grace E. Hoag executive medical director endowed chair. His responsibilities include overseeing the strategic growth of the cancer center’s mission to develop a world-class cancer program. Under his leadership, Hoag is providing robust, site-specific cancer programs, state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapy expertise and technology, including precision medicine and molecular imaging; therapy; research; and Phase I and II clinical trial opportunities for patients. Thanks to Dr. Eisenberg’s vision, Hoag is providing needed services to the local community at a caliber that people not only in Orange County but across the nation seek out. Dr. Eisenberg’s dedication to improving patient quality and research has resulted in the recruitment of nationally renowned doctors joining Hoag.