Senior Vice President

Business Finance Capital

At Business Finance Capital, Carly Whitney is responsible for working directly with a variety of clients and small businesses throughout Southern California, helping each to achieve their dreams of property ownership and/or property upgrades via attainable financing that otherwise might be impossible through traditional financing. Her responsibilities include obtaining information for loan applications, analyzing applicant financial statements and determining ability to repay loans, analyzing credit history and completing loan packages for SBA approval. Whitney started at BFC in 2013 as an underwriter and in a very short time rose into business development where she now serves as senior vice president helping small businesses with the Small Business Administration’s 504 Loan Program. Her success has helped dozens of small businesses grow and flourish, and she has closed and funded over 400 SBA transactions during her time at BFC.