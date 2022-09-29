Associate Attorney

Tressler LLP

Cayla Whitley is an associate in Tressler’s Labor & Employment Practice Group in the firm’s Orange County office, where she is an active member of the national Diversity & Inclusion Committee. She primarily handles employment and litigation matters and provides management-side labor and employment litigation defense to a broad range of clients. Also, she always makes time to give back to others by actively volunteering with children. Since August 2021, Whitley has served as a “Big Sister” with the Orange County chapter of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) organization, working to create and support one-on-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. She previously served as a counselor at a nonprofit summer camp called OVY Camp. Even while attending law school, Whitley received pro bono graduation honors for her various projects related to children.