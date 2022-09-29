EVP, Head of Commercial Banking

California Business Bank

Cesar Rosas has more than 20 years of executive experience in the areas of banking, fintech and corporate finance coupled with chairman and board of directors for profit and nonprofit companies. He has held senior executive roles for financial institutions, including Pan American, Americas United Bank and Community Investment Corporations. In 2007, he founded his first company and served as president and CEO for Toltec Financial, an innovative, fintech micro-finance company lending to the unbanked/underserved Latino business segment. Toltec Financial sold its assets to Highland’s Premier in February 2009. Rosas is considered one of the top 100 most influential Latino business leaders in the nation and is the founding chair of Pepperdine University as well as the Graziadio School of Business and Management’s Alumni Network of Orange County.