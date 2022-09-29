Christopher J. Cumella

Founding Partner

Cypress West Partners

Christopher Cumella and Jeffrey Johnson cofounded Cypress West Partners, LLC to acquire, develop and manage healthcare properties across the United States. Cumella directs all aspects of Cypress West’s strategic development, including property investments and acquisitions. Throughout his career, he has been directly involved in transaction management for the portfolios of two Fortune 500 companies, investment acquisitions and dispositions, as well as capital raising efforts. The strength and legacy of Cypress West’s business model is in its method for successfully acquiring the right medical real estate assets backed by solid data analytics. The team then focuses on a strategic plan to increase value at the property on behalf of its investors. Since founding Cypress West in 2012, Cumella and the team have acquired three million square feet of medical office properties across the U.S., including another 100,000 square feet of medical office properties now under construction.