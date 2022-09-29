Clifton W. Albright

President & Founding Partner

Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

Clifton Albright, president of Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC, specializes in labor and employment law and was the first attorney to win a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) regarding its Public Health Service Training Program. The case was United States of America v. Robert Alfred St. Thomas, MD. In December 2010 and March 2014, President Barack Obama appointed Albright to the International Trade Advisory Committee (ITAC 11). He was then reappointed to (ITAC 9) in February 2018 by President Donald Trump and is currently being considered for reappointment by President Joe Biden. A sought-after speaker, he conducts continuing education programs for attorneys, executives and employees in such areas as employment and labor law, business management and complex litigation. The National Institute of Trial Advocacy (NITA) awarded Albright a diploma and a Master’s degree in its Master Advocates Program.