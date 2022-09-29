Co-Founder & Trial Attorney

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP

Craig Taggart is a partner at Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP. Prior to starting his own firm, Taggart was an equity partner at Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth in Newport Beach. He is a trial attorney who has worked on high-profile litigation matters in California and throughout the country. He has been involved in some of the biggest cases in Southern California and focuses his practice on automotive, securities, and general business litigation. He has been actively involved in representing clients in pro bono matters and has been particularly active in representing California foster care group homes. Taggart represented group homes in a landmark case that resulted in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit finding that California violated the Child Welfare Act by underfunding group homes. During the past 24 months, he has been active in litigating cases for automobile manufacturers.