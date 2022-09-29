Chief Executive Officer

The Lending Corporation LLC

Born and raised in Oxford, England, Danijella Dragas earned a B.S. in economics/international trade and banking from the prestigious University of London. Dragas was employed by Bear Stearns Investment Banking firm for over 18 years. She worked at their offices in London, San Paulo, Beijing, New York and Irvine. Her specialty was asset management and capital markets/investment banking. During her final four years at Bear Stearns, Dragas was one of the original team members that introduced Bear Stearns mortgages to the banking industry in the residential wholesale market. She has continued her career in residential and commercial lending for 36 years, and her focus has been on construction finance, asset repositioning, fintech and blockchain in addition to numerous prestigious commercial projects on an international level. Dragas has also worked on multi-sector business finance, corporate sponsorships, hospitality, clean energy, trade programs and pre-IPO.