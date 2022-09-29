Chief Executive Officer

Together We Rise Corporation

Danny Mendoza is the founder and CEO of Together We Rise, an innovative Orange County nonprofit dedicated to transforming the way youth navigate the foster care system in America. Despite being only 19 at the time, he founded TWR in 2008 after he discovered that his nine-year-old cousin was living in a car. Through this experience, Mendoza gained a rapid understanding of just how difficult the foster care system can be. Beyond that, he came to understand how limited the options were for the public to provide support for these children. He gathered his friends, sold his car and began laying the outline for a groundbreaking program - a local soccer camp for foster children. TWR has since grown into one of the nation’s largest volunteer engagement organizations, making it possible for anyone to make an impact on the lives of foster youth regardless of age, location or economic status.