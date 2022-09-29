(DAVID TOSTI)

President

Canterbury Consulting

Debashis Chowdhury is the president of (and an investment consultant at) Canterbury, serves on the board of directors and a shareholder of the firm. In his role as president, Chowdhury is responsible for firm strategy, consulting, investment research and business development. Both professionally and personally, he is passionate about helping nonprofit organizations succeed in achieving their missions. Canterbury custom tailors investment solutions aligned with clients’ unique needs to empower nonprofit organizations to increase their impact meaningfully. Chowdhury leverages his deep knowledge and understanding of the financial operations of nonprofit organizations through his 25 years in the investment industry to support the impact of the nonprofits he volunteers within Orange County and other communities. Prior to Canterbury, he was a contributor to the Human Genome Project while working in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Minnesota.