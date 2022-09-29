Chief Executive Officer

Clearinghouse CDFI

Douglas J. Bystry has been providing financial services to low-income communities for over 30 years. In his professional career, Bystry has successfully raised and deployed over $2 billion for low-income and distressed communities. Much of this capital has been deployed through the Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which he founded in 1996 and continues its leadership as its president and CEO. Bystry is regarded as a leader in the community/economic development and minority wealth strategies. He is an expert in NMTCs and Native American community revitalization efforts. He has funded over $100 million in projects benefiting Indian Country and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Native American Natural Foods, makers of the Tanka Bar. Recently, Bystry helped secure investments from Comerica Bank, California Bank & Trust, Western Alliance Bank and FHL Bank San Francisco.