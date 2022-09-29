Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

Blue C

Less than a decade into his marketing and media career, Eric Morley joined forces with friend and co-founder Jeff Bentley to create Blue C, a strategic branding and marketing agency. Morley has led companies in B2B and B2C segments through creating brand strategies, campaign development, strategic design, content creation and digital marketing strategies with the goal of outperforming the competition. He has supported over 12,000 marketing projects for clients across the world, along with more than 500 rebrands and 1,000 brand launches. In 2021, he spearheaded the launch of multiple new divisions to support Blue C’s growth: Blue C United specializes in content marketing development and Blue C Electric focuses on electric transportation and sustainability. Morley was also instrumental in the launch of the BrandPWR framework, an innovative process that helps brands create clarity, increase audience resonance, build an ongoing marketing plan and achieve sales goals.