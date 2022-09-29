Partner

Attorney Mulcahy LLP

Filemon Carrillo litigates state and federal franchise laws, IP rights, unfair competition and other complex business issues. He is a commercial litigator and concentrates his practice on representing franchisors, distributors and manufacturers in state and federal courts and arbitration. He represents a broad range of clients: established multinational franchisors to emerging franchise systems, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and individuals in complex business disputes. Carrillo leverages his expertise in franchise and vertical distribution throughout every dispute. He is a very well-known speaker in the franchise law world and often invited to speak at forums hosted by the ABA. Last year, he spoke at the Franchise Forum in Atlanta, GA, and is slated to speak again at the upcoming forum this year. Carrillo is also a highly regarded writer and has written and contributed to many articles in the field of franchise law.