Managing Director

JLL

Gleb Lvovich is a managing director for JLL Capital Markets in Orange County. Despite a challenging capital markets environment, he completed nearly $500 million in retail sales in the last year in Southern California, including the sale of Gateway at Kearney Mesa, Brea Gateway, Glendale Marketplace and Whole Foods in Santa Monica. During his more than 14-year career in commercial real estate, he’s closed more than $5 billion in transactions throughout the western United States. He focuses primarily on retail investment advisory transactions. Lvovich started at HFF in August 2015 and before that, worked as director of CBRE’s National Retail Investment Group West Coast team. The group consisted of 10 teams of senior real estate professionals and accounts for the majority of CBRE’s retail investment sales revenue.