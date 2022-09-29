Gloria Jetter Crocket

President & CEO

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire

Gloria Jetter Crockett serves as president and chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire. When presented with the opportunity to take the lead of the organization, she could not pass on the once-in-a-lifetime chance to advance the vision of the foundation. Upon assuming the role, she immediately implemented her strategic initiatives and priorities with the support of a passionate staff, board of directors, more than 550 volunteers and other key stakeholders of this Make-AWish chapter to grant wishes that provide joy and hope to children battling critical illnesses. Pivoting to meet health standards and safety guidelines, her steadfast leadership allowed her team to grant almost 200 wishes in the first year of the pandemic in unique remote or virtual experiences to continue providing hope to children with critical illnesses. To date, Crockett has overseen more than 400 wishes fulfilled.