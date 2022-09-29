Grace D. Winters

Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Grace Winters’ deep knowledge of the real estate sector has established her as the goto advisor for a wide range of clients - from major investment fund managers to multi-family housing developers to universities - as they consider expanding their real estate holdings throughout the country and across California and Orange County. She is well known for her deft handling of the gamut of real estate deals, including negotiating and closing purchase and sale transactions, development transactions and financings, as well as negotiating complex development joint venture agreements, among many others. Winters is also a leader in advising clients on matters related to affordable multi-family housing projects, including negotiating with various local, state and federal regulatory authorities in connection with the acquisition, disposition, financing and management of such properties. Over the past year, she has guided clients through more than 25 complex real estate transactions for notable clients.