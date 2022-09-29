President & CEO

Meals on Wheels Orange County

As a passionate leader and advocate for seniors, Holly Hagler has remained a key pillar in bringing services to seniors in need across the county. At the height of the pandemic, food needs among the elderly in Orange County had increased by 600%. Hagler swiftly pivoted Meals on Wheels Orange County operations to fulfill that need, preparing nearly 30,000 “Grab-and-Go” meals a week. the organization more than doubled the number of meals they were serving pre-COVID. Currently, the organization serves approximately 24,000 meals per week to 4,000 people. Through Hagler’s guidance, Meals on Wheels Orange County has been able to provide meals and safe, friendly faces to seniors facing hunger and isolation. Meals on Wheels Orange County has also stepped up to meet the needs of older adults - not only providing a meal, but a human connection to those who need it most.