(Simon Elwell)

Dean of The UCI Paul Merage School of Business

University of California, Irvine Recent disruptions have challenged many industries. Ian Williamson is focused on teaching leaders how to prepare their organizations to withstand these challenges. His solution to this transition is complex yet can be articulated simply: develop a robust and strategically aligned talent pipeline. Williamson has developed a strategic plan at The UCI Paul Merage School of Business, which positions the school as a center point of innovation in the development of talent for the community. He and his colleagues are executing on that plan. He has also led the development and launch of the Merage School of Business Future Leaders Initiative, a program for high school and community college students from Orange County’s underrepresented and underserved communities that prepares them for careers sitting at the intersection of business, technology and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Williamson has helped develop programs that assist leading companies with their DE&I efforts.