Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Irene Pyun Kim has been an essential member of global law firm Greenberg Traurig’s commercial real estate practice for more than a decade. Her practice, while based in Orange County, is national in its scope, encompassing national projects and real estate transactions for real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate funds and financial institutions. Kim’s work with commercial banks involves the origination and restructuring of construction loans, permanent loans and multi-phase residential projects. She also represents real estate funds in connection with the acquisition, disposition and financing of commercial and multifamily projects throughout the United States. Last year, Kim led a Greenberg Traurig legal team representing a major life insurance company in the $312 million sale of two apartment building projects in Arizona. That deal involved 714 upscale apartment units and was one of the largest real estate sales in the state.