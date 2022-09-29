Audit Partner

Crowe LLP

J.P. Shelly started with Crowe LLP in Nashville in 2008. From 2008-2015, he led and managed internal and external audit engagements with financial institutions, including commercial banks, mortgage companies and factoring companies. Crowe asked Shelly to relocate to Dallas in 2015 to help build out and stabilize a growing external audit and consulting practice. Between 2015 and 2018, he focused on working with high-growth financial services companies. In 2018, Shelly accepted a fellowship with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency within the Office of the Chief Accountant. Then, he relocated to Orange County in July 2020 and currently serves as a financial services audit partner, focusing on publicly-traded financial institutions. He also works with non-banking financial services firms, including a factoring company and a large mortgage provider. Shelly is a frequent author and speaker on the intersection of accounting and regulatory issues.