Co-CEO & Co-Chair of the Investment Committee

Carrick Capital Partners

James Madden is an O.C. entrepreneur, investor and pioneer of the Human Resource Business Process outsourcing (BPO) sector. He was the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Exult, Inc., the Irvine-based, pioneer of HRBPO for Global 500 corporations. In six years, Madden grew Exult from a concept to more than $500 million in revenue and led the company’s successful IPO in 2000. After merging Exult into Hewitt in 2004 in an $800 million transaction, he became a special advisor with General Atlantic in 2005, where he actively supported or co-led investments in Genpact, TriNet and ServiceSource. In 2012 , he co-founded Carrick Capital Partners, where he directly oversees the sourcing and growth of successful software and software-enabled businesses. Together with co-founder Marc McMorris, he co-chairs the investment committee. Madden is closely involved in the identification, selection and post-investment growth guidance of Carrick’s portfolio companies.