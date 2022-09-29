Founder

RiverRock Real Estate Group

Since founding RiverRock Real Estate Group (RREG) in 2003, John Combs has built the firm into one of the most respected commercial real estate firms on the West Coast. Today, RREG has 140 employees across 23 offices with oversight of more than 40 million square feet of office, industrial and retail properties in California and Arizona on behalf of institutional investors, commercial real estate equity funds and private owners. He has established RREG’s culture as one of continuous learning. Rock University (“Rock U”) is its established training and development program required for every RREG employee, known as “Rock Stars.” Combs formed RREG in response to the need for a more client-centric property management service model. Uniquely, RREG fills the void in what was being provided to owners. Combs looked outside the real estate industry for new ideas in service, technology, training and pricing.