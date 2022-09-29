Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP

Julian Freeman is a partner at Cox Castle & Nicholson LLP and a leading transactional attorney who specializes in all aspects of commercial real estate. A powerhouse dealmaker for prominent institutional landlord clients, he routinely handles some of the largest and most complicated lease transactions in the U.S., often opposite Fortune 500 companies, averaging some 200 deals per year totaling more than four million square feet. Freeman is also the co-team leader of Cox Castle’s Orange County office team. He oversees the management of the team, helps generate new work for the firm and work allocation amongst team lawyers, and fosters new and existing client relationships. He has served in various leadership roles both outside the firm and within, including as elected observer to Cox Castle’s management committee for two years; a member of Cox Castle’s associate development committee; and a member of the skills development and recruiting committees.