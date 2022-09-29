Executive Director

Community Legal Aid SoCal

Kate Marr has devoted her entire 22-year career to working in legal services, first as a staff attorney working primarily with survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Immediately prior to joining Community Legal Aid SoCal (CLA SoCal) as executive director in 2017, she was a managing attorney at Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles where she supervised the organization’s family law and immigration work and the Greater Long Beach Medical-Legal Partnership, a project she founded in 2011 to improve health outcomes for survivors of domestic violence and other trauma. Under Marr’s leadership, CLA SoCal has grown from $8.5 million in revenue in 2017 to $12.7 million in 2022. The staff has grown from 90 to 124 and the organization has expanded its free legal services for low-income residents to include family security, housing, health, economic justice, immigration and seniors, resulting in significant life-changing impact for clients.