Design Principal

CannonDesign

Kevin Nyhoff is a design principal for CannonDesign. He has consistently shaped dynamic, meaningful, sustainable and award-winning projects across essentially every market typology in his 28+ years in practice. Since joining the firm in 2021, he has strengthened collaboration across all of CannonDesign’s California offices as they elevate design excellence. He has assisted with design leadership to become involved regionally and nationally in strengthening the firm’s presence on the West Coast. Also he has helped the firm’s new internal initiative called One California, which forms a deeper communication among all California offices and makes sure everyone is aligned on key business goals. This initiative has helped strengthen design leadership across the state of California. He has been a key contributor to securing major wins for the firm including Nexcore’s Hydrogen 1, the first new construction science and tech lab-enabled office building project of its scale in the Los Angeles region.