President & CEO

Children’s Health Orange County (CHOC)

As the pandemic has continued to create turmoil across the globe over the past two years, CHOC president and CEO Kimberly Chavalas Cripe has remained focused on protecting the health and wellbeing of Orange County’s children and families, as well as CHOC staff - all while taking steps to further the mission and mark accomplishments that will positively impact children’s health for decades into the future. Even before COVID-19 reached Southern California, she insightfully convened a command center inside CHOC’s hospital in Orange to ensure a well-coordinated response across the healthcare system and in collaboration with community partners. Also, at a time when many leaders could have become consumed solely by a pandemic response, Cripe did not waver on her future vision for CHOC and its mission to nurture, advance and protect the health and well-being of children in the local community and beyond.