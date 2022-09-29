CEO & President

Project Access

Kristin Byrnes is chief executive officer and president of Project Access, one of the country’s most successful providers of vital on-site health, education and employment services, resulting in over 80 thriving affordable housing communities in 13 states nationwide and growing. She joined Project Access in 2004 to oversee, build, expand and improve the service model, business development strategy, HR policies and procedures, and develop and meticulously track the positive social impact to showcase the value of services offered. Over the past year, under Byrnes’ leadership and careful stewardship, Project Access has scored an extraordinary record of achievement for a nonprofit organization: 20,545 residents accessed services at Project Access in more than 80 neighborhoods to improve their health, education, finances or community connection; 151,888 snacks, meals and groceries distributed; and 110,687 hours of out-of-classroom support were provided in the After School Program.