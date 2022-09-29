President & Founder

STEM Advantage

Lee Ann Kline is president and founder of STEM Advantage, a nonprofit organization celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. She left her corporate role at Ernst & Young in October 2020 and is focused on STEM Advantage full-time, providing in-kind professional services. As her career progressed and she became a consultant, she observed firsthand the lack of gender and racial diversity in the technology organizations she served. Inspired to create change, Kline leveraged her network in 2012 and brought together business, technology and talent leaders to create STEM Advantage and “level the playing field” by empowering talented students - mainly low-income, first-generation college students at California State Universities, the most ethnically diverse four-year public university system in the nation - with access to networks, employment and economic mobility. This in turn provides a vetted pipeline of diverse talent to businesses to fill their workforce needs.