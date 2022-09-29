Louis A. Vandermolen, M.D

Louis A. Vandermolen, MD - Keck Medicine of USC (Ricardo Carrasco III)

Medical Oncologist

Keck Medicine of USC

Dr. VanderMolen joined Keck Medicine in July 2014 after practicing in Orange County for over 20 years. He specializes in breast cancer and is the driving force behind Keck Medicine’s Orange County footprint. This includes a new location in Newport Beach specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers and blood disorders. Among the services provided, patients have access to clinical trials as well as social workers, genetic counselors and dieticians.