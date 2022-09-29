Chief Executive Officer

Families Forward

Madelynn Hirneise began her career at Families Forward in 2012 as a housing resource specialist, where she then served as the director of property acquisition and management and senior director. In late 2019, she became Families Forward’s CEO, taking the reins right before the world changed and the novel coronavirus took over, changing the landscape of nonprofits serving those in poverty indefinitely. Hirneise has been instrumental in designing, developing and implementing Families Forward’s strategic housing acquisition and partnership programs, and her history of running the housing program has served her well in her new role. Additionally, she oversaw Families Forward’s Prevention and Diversion, Career Services and Community Resources, giving her a comprehensive understanding into the programs the nonprofit offers. Under her direction, Families Forward has seen a substantial increase in their housing continuum while maintaining a reputation as leaders in quality care for families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.