Orange County Commercial Banking Market Executive

Wells Fargo

Manishi Parikh is Wells Fargo’s commercial banking market executive for Orange County. She leads a team of 30 commercial banking relationship managers, business bankers and business development officers dedicated to meeting the financial needs of middle-market companies throughout Orange County, with annual sales typically ranging from $20 million to $2 billion. Parikh has more than 22 years of banking experience, including 18 years with Wells Fargo. Prior to her current role, she served as the commercial banking loan supervisor for the Orange County and San Diego markets. She also served as a loan team manager and relationship manager in the Orange County middle-market banking office. Over the course of the pandemic, Parikh and her team have helped Orange County businesses understand their financing options, including participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).