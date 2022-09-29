Chief Executive Officer

Human Options

Maricela Rios-Faust is a leader in preventing and ending relationship violence through her work as CEO of nonprofit Human Options, one of the most comprehensive relationship violence service providers in Orange County, and her leadership on partnerships and collaboratives aimed at ending the cycle of violence. When relationship violence rates increased due to the pandemic, the need for Human Options’ emergency shelter, community based services and other essential programs increased. Her team trains HR professionals and employers to recognize the signs of abuse among employees even when leading a remote workforce. Knowing that relationship violence is the leading cause as to why women become homeless, Rios-Faust initiated a partnership with the Women’s Health Foundation of CA and leading domestic violence providers to provide housing to victims and survivors. She is an expert on relationship violence, working with business, government and nonprofit community partners on local and state levels.