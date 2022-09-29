Martin Florman

Managing Shareholder

Buchalter

Martin P. Florman sits on Buchalter’s Board of Directors and is managing shareholder of the Orange County office. He represents global, middle-market and emerging growth companies in general corporate matters, finance, mergers and acquisitions (including structuring roll-ups and taxfree reorganizations), complex corporate restructuring matters and intellectual property transactional matters. He has extensive experience counseling both public and private companies on issues related to private placements, public offerings, disclosure compliance, venture finance agreements, stock options, employment agreements, corporate partnering agreements and ESOPs.