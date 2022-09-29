Founder & CEO

Hub for Integration, Reentry & Employment (H.I.R.E.)

Meghan Medlin has been a leader in the workforce development and reentry community for over 16 years, providing direct service to individuals through skills building, employment, mentorship and advocacy. This experience led to her starting Medlin Workforce & Reentry Solutions LLC, a consulting company, in 2019. Through MWRS, she assists nonprofit organizations, county agencies and employers with program development, training, strategic planning, grant management and sustainability. In 2020, in response to the need for service linkages and employment in Orange County for people returning from incarceration during the height of COVID-19, Medlin founded the Hub for Integration, Reentry & Employment (H.I.R.E.). Through H.I.R.E., she has developed niched subcommittees that help providers share resources, network and discuss challenges within reentry employment, juveniles, women and advocacy. She spearheaded the re-launch of the countywide Reentry Resource Fair held at the Honda Center, which provided resources and employment to over 300 people.

