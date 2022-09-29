President & Chief Banking Officer

Partners Bank of California

Michael Chambers serves as president and chief banking officer for Partners Bank of California, which has recently surged to over $430 million in assets. He prides himself on being a “player coach” as he manages a client portfolio that exceeds $300 million in aggregate loans and deposits in addition to directing the efforts of seven other client advisors. In 2007, he was an original investor and employee of Partners Bank of California, the then start-up business bank. Partners Bank of California focuses on full deposit and lending relationships with proven entrepreneurs in Orange and Los Angeles counties. The bank’s value proposition includes giving entrepreneurs “one stop shopping” for all their various commercial banking needs as well as “one point of contact” with direct access to a client advisor throughout the relationship.