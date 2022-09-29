Chief Executive Officer

CalOptima Health

Michael Hunn has been the chief executive officer of CalOptima Health since November 2021 and his impact as a leader has been immediate. He set a strategic course for dynamic changes and has overseen unprecedented membership growth. CalOptima Health is Orange County’s health plan that provides Medi-Cal coverage to more than 900,000 low-income residents, which represents 28% of the population of Orange County. The gravity of the responsibility to serve the health of so many is clear to Hunn, especially in the time of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He set out to infuse new energy and leadership vitality into the 27-year-old public agency. With the support and approval of its board of directors, CalOptima Health has adopted a new mission, vision and set of tactical priorities that seeks to strengthen collaborative relationships with physicians, clinics, hospitals and health care providers.