Michael Janett

Orange County Commercial Banking Leader

Wells Fargo

Mike Janett is a senior vice president and Orange County commercial banking leader for Wells Fargo. He manages a team of relationship managers that serve middle-market and prospective clients, advising them on financing and treasury management strategies. Over the course of the pandemic, Janett and his team have helped Orange County businesses understand their financing options, including participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). He also guided his team to help companies develop new plans around commercial banking technology implementation and use, as well as navigating impacts to the supply chain. Janett has been collaborating with his Wells Fargo Treasury Management and Payment Solutions colleagues to help Orange County companies digitize back office payments and receivable systems to streamline business operations, improve cash flow and keep financial data more secure throughout the pandemic.